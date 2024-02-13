QMA Drivers Excel At Rotax Challenge In Bahrain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Young drivers of Qatar Motorsports Academy (QMA) showcased remarkable talent during Round 6 of the Rotax Challenge held in Bahrain, excelling across three categories. In the fiercely contested Micro category, Saif Al Obaidli emerged victorious, winning the first place with an outstanding performance.
Meanwhile, in the Junior category, Tamim Hassiba secured the third position.
In the Senior category, Khaled Al Muftah delivered a strong race to finish in 5th place, followed by Taha Hassiba, who occupied the 9th position. Looking ahead, the team is gearing up for their participation in the upcoming Rotax Challenge events at the prestigious Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE, where they aim to continue their success.
