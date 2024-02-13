Amir Participates In National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the activities of the National Sport Day this morning, February 13, 2024.

His Highness the Amir practiced rowing on Bin Ghannam Island on the eastern coast of the country, as part of raising awareness of the importance of engaging in various kinds of sports and encouraging the community to pay attention to physical fitness.