Commander Of Amiri Guard Meets General Commander Of Italy's Carabinieri

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Commander of the Amiri Guard H E Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met, at Barzan Camp yesterday, with General Commander of the Italian Carabinieri General Teo Luzi, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting Doha. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation and relations in the military fields between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Amiri Guard.