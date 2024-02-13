Commander Of Amiri Guard Meets General Commander Of Italy's Carabinieri

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Commander of the Amiri Guard H E Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met, at Barzan Camp yesterday, with General Commander of the Italian Carabinieri General Teo Luzi, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting Doha. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation and relations in the military fields between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Amiri Guard.
MENAFN13022024000063011010ID1107845127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.