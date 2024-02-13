GKN Powder Metallurgy Awarded Platinum Medal For Sustainability Excellence

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--GKN Powder Metallurgy, a global leader in powder metallurgy and innovative, sustainable solutions for a wide range of automotive and industrial applications, has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Rating for outstanding performance in sustainability.

Across all business units and with a total of 27 manufacturing sites worldwide, GKN Powder Metallurgy has been recognised with the Platinum Medal that puts the company in the top 1% of more than 125,000 companies assessed in the areas of Labour & Human Rights, Environment, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This award represents a benchmark for the companies demonstrating the highest standards of sustainability management.

The award reflects GKN Powder Metallurgy's efforts to advance sustainable management and manufacturing practices, including setting science-based targets (SBTi), implementing decarbonization strategies, and aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions within an ambitious timeframe. Several of the company's sites already operate with clean energy. Overall, the company's Powder Metallurgy process is largely based on recycled materials, contributing to a circular economy by reusing resources and conserving raw materials.

Chief Executive Officer Diego Laurent said:

“We are very proud to receive this distinguished recognition. This underscores our true commitment to sustainability and the progress made in our company. Whilst we take a moment to celebrate this achievement as a team, we recommit ourselves to the values that have earned this recognition, and concentrate on making further progress in this continuous journey.”

About GKN Powder Metallurgy

GKN Powder Metallurgy solves complex challenges in automotive and industrial markets with sustainable and innovative solutions through best-in-class powder metallurgy technology. The company is a world-class provider of powder metal materials, components, applications, and electrification solutions through its three business units GKN Powders/Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals and GKN Additive. GKN Powder Metallurgy is committed to sustainable goals by providing leading powder metal expertise, innovative engineering, and extensive process experience to transform ideas into production. GKN Powder Metallurgy is part of Dowlais Group plc and empowers more than 5,000 innovative thinkers in 27 locations, setting its global engineering network at the highest standard. gknpm

About EcoVadis: EcoVadis is the largest, most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings and guidance for more than 125,000 rated companies around the world.

