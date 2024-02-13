IHM Mumbai Celebrates 70 Glorious Years Of Excellence In Hospitality Education

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India IHM Mumbai, the esteemed pioneer in hotel management education in Asia, is celebrating its illustrious 70-year journey of shaping the hospitality industry. Fondly known as the 'Dadar Catering College,' IHM Mumbai has been at the forefront of nurturing talent and innovation since its inception on June 27, 1954.





Foundation Stone laid by then Maharashtra CM S.B. Chavan for Extension Wing & Unveiling of 70th Anniversary Logo





Established during a time of acute grain shortage, IHM Mumbai was born out of a noble initiative to sensitize Indians about alternative grains and conservation efforts. Spearheaded by visionaries like Ms. Lilavati Munshi, Ms. Thrity Taleyarkhan, and Ms. Leela N Jog, the institute started with a modest beginning, offering a one-year program to six pioneering students. Over the years, IHM Mumbai expanded its offerings, including diploma and degree programs, catering to the evolving demands of the hospitality industry.





Recognized for its commitment to excellence, IHM Mumbai has garnered prestigious accolades, including the Times Education Award for the Best Hotel Management Institute and recognition from India Today. The institute's emphasis on holistic development is reflected in its diverse range of courses, which not only includes traditional hospitality programs but also specialized courses in cookery, bakery, and hotel consultancy.





In line with its milestone anniversary, IHM Mumbai is hosting a series of celebratory events culminating in a grand finale on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at NESCO, Mumbai. The event will be graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Mr. Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of G20 India, and Mr. Nakul Anand, former executive director of ITC Hotels, among others. Alumni, industry leaders, and stakeholders will come together to reminisce and celebrate the institute's remarkable journey.





"As we mark 70 years of excellence, IHM Mumbai reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation in the hospitality sector," said Dr. Nisheeth Srivastava, Principal at IHM Mumbai . "We are proud of our legacy and excited about the future as we continue to inspire and empower the next generation of hospitality leaders."





For more information about the anniversary celebration and registration details, please visit





About IHM Mumbai

IHM Mumbai, established in 1954, is the pioneer hotel management institute in Asia. With a rich legacy of 70 years, IHM Mumbai is renowned for its excellence in hospitality education and industry-relevant programs. The institute offers a wide range of courses, including diploma, degree, and specialized programs, preparing students for successful careers in the dynamic hospitality sector.