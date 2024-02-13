Reliable Robotics Continues Momentum Towards Certification Of Its Autonomous Flight System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Reliable Robotics , a developer of autonomous aircraft automation systems, has announced further certification progress with FAA acceptance of requirements for Reliable's advanced aircraft navigation and autopilot systems.

These systems provide continuous autopilot engagement throughout all phases of flight including automatic taxi, takeoff, and landing.

In an industry-leading first, Reliable Robotics and the FAA established agreement on the testing and analysis that will be performed to show that these highly automated systems satisfy FAA safety and performance requirements for operations throughout the conterminous United States and Alaska.

Accurate, high-integrity navigation and continuous autopilot engagement systems are key elements of Reliable's roadmap to reduce or eliminate controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) and loss of control in flight (LOC-I), the two most common causes of fatal aviation accidents.

The agreed-upon means of compliance were coordinated and accepted via the FAA's issue paper process and provide clear requirements for approval as part of Reliable's ongoing Supplemental Type Certificate project.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"