Retinal Surgery Devices Market To Reach US$ 4.71 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increased Prevalence Of Eye Disorders And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Device Segment, Application, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global retinal surgery devices market is projected to reach US$ 4.71 Billion by 2030. Retinal surgery devices such as retinal laser equipment, microscopic illumination equipment, vitrectomy packs, vitrectomy machines, surgical instruments, and others are used for the treatment of different retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular hole, retinal detachment, and others. The global retinal surgery devices market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic conditions, especially diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common diabetic eye disease and a leading cause of blindness in American adults.

The factors driving the retinal surgery devices market are: the rising global geriatric population coupled with the growing number of eye disorders, an increase in the diabetic patient pool, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations, low treatment adherence and compliance to conventional therapeutics and high demand for retinal surgery devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures.

In addition, the technological advancements in this field are providing efficient treatment platforms for different retinal diseases. One such advancement is the use of minimally invasive surgical instruments. Lesser pain, quicker recovery, and minor scarring are the advantages offered by the use of minimally invasive surgical instruments. However, the high cost of retinal eye surgery devices and the dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are major restraints that restrict the growth of the market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways



Among the device types, the vitrectomy packs segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global retinal surgery devices market, owing to the high usage of vitrectomy devices in procedures such as combined retinal surgery, vitreous removal, posterior vitreous detachment, epiretinal membrane removal, and others.

Vitrectomy machines segment captured the second highest share of the global retinal surgery devices market in 2022, followed by the Retinal lasers device segment.

Fueled by an expanding variety of surgical instruments used in vitrectomy and a growing trend toward disposable versions, retinal surgery's share of the global surgical instruments market will continue to increase through 2030. The global market for tamponades is driven by the increasing incidence of retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular pucker, and other retinal disorders.

By Application: Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways



The Diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane procedure, and macular hole, are the major disease sites where retinal surgery devices find application. Among these, diabetic retinopathy holds the largest share both in terms of revenue generation and number of procedures majorly driven by continuous rise in prevalence of the disease.

Diabetic retinopathy is likely to impact around 11.3 million Americans by 2030.

The retinal detachment application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest pace over the forecast period. The average number of detachment incidents is 10-15 per 100,000 people. In 2022, Macular Hole captured the least share of the retinal surgery devices market.

By Region: Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways



Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for retinal surgery devices, followed by Europe. The growing base of ophthalmic disease and diabetic population and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures mainly drive the market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period, driven by developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of new devices and treatment options.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa are competing closely to grab the maximum share of the retinal surgery devices market. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Retinal Surgery Devices Market.

Global Retinal Surgery Device Market Drivers



Technologically Advanced Retinal Surgery Devices Allow Effective Surgeries

Consistent Efforts by Healthcare Organizations to Fuel Retinal Surgery Devices Market

Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand for Retinal Surgery Devices

Upsurge in The Geriatric Population Base Favors Market Growth Increasing Incidence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe Fuels Market Growth

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Challenges



High Price Factor of Retinal Surgery Devices Dearth of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Ophthalmic Surgery

This report has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:



Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2012 - 2030)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast (2012 - 2030)

Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 - 2030)

By Segment - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2012- 2030)

By Application - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2012 - 2030)

By Region - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2013 - 2030)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy, Sales, Recent Developments Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges

By Segment - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast



Vitrectomy Packs

Retinal Lasers

Vitrectomy Machines

Instruments

Temponades

Retinal Laser Probes

Cryosurgery Devices

Hemostasis

Light Pipes Light Source & Others

By Application - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast



Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Detachment

Epiretinal Membrane

Macular Hole Others

By Geography - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Rest of The World

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Company Profiles



Alcon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Iridex Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers (Acquired by Quantel Medical)

Escalon Medical

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (Now Vivani Medical, Inc.)

Lumenis

Nidek Co., Ltd. Optos, plc

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900