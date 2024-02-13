Board Member David Fernandez Whipple First In The Dominican Republic Awarded The Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Fernandez Whipple

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to David E. Fernandez Whipple of Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, in the Dominican Republic. He is the first in the Dominican Republic to receive this global distinction.David is the secretary of the board of directors, president of the audit committee, and a member of the risk committee for financial services firm Asociación Popular de Ahorros y Préstamos. He serves as a member of the board of directors, president of the audit committee, and a member of the nomination and compensation committee for Pasteurizadora Rica, an independent board member for Grupo Viamar, a member of the board of directors for Frederi Schad, and a member of the board for AMCHAMDR, where he previously served as president of the board. David is the managing partner of CXO Consulting, SRL, where he is responsible for the strategic director of the firm. He has an extensive history of additional board and executive experience spanning more than 30 years. David holds the Corporate Directors Certificate from Harvard Business School and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Loyola University New Orleans."I am always thrilled to celebrate a first in terms of earning our credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "David's rich board-level experience in governance, audit, and risk is highly valuable, and we are pleased to see him advance that knowledge through our program. We look forward to the continuing positive impact he will have on the boards where he serves."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is a great certification program with excellent instructors, and it is super well organized,” said Mr. Fernandez Whipple.“I would recommend it to anyone who is interested in increasing their knowledge in risk governance and risk management.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

