White Collar Support Grouptm To Hold Landmark 400Th Meeting Monday, February 19, 2024

White Collar Support Group 400th Meeting

The World's First Support Group Devoted to Those Navigating the White Collar Justice System. Start HereTM.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Progressive Prison Ministries, Inc. , the world's first ministry devoted to serving people prosecuted for white collar crimes and their families, will hold its 400th weekly White Collar Support GroupTM meeting online on Zoom this Monday, February 19, 2024, 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT. It is open to those directly justice-impacted only. Newcomers should register at prisonist/contact .

Co-founded by husband and wife, ordained minister and white collar attorney, Jeff Grant (Jeffrey D. Grant, Esq.) and Lynn Springer in Greenwich, CT, the White Collar Support GroupTM held its first meeting online in 2016. Since then, over the past 8 years, the support group has had over 900 participants from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Israel, South America and the Caribbean.

Progressive Prison Ministries' goal is to provide practical information, and spiritual and emotional support, to those who are feeling alone, isolated, and hopeless while navigating the white collar criminal justice system. Its objective is to provide guidance in finding a path to a healthy, reinvented life on the other side of what may seem like insurmountable problems.

Meetings are held online weekly on Mondays on Zoom beginning at 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT and last approximately 75 minutes. Each meeting is centered on a relevant topic such as preparing for prison, family issues, finances, careers after prison, conquering fear, mental health and substance abuse, etc. Members are given the opportunity to reflect on and share their experiences, to ask questions, and are encouraged to embrace group newcomers. The support group continues to grow with each weekly gathering.

“The White Collar Support GroupTM's purpose is bring people out of the isolation that is destroying them, and into a supportive community that provides solutions. At the end of the day, if we can help people untangle themselves from their myriad problems and find a clear path to a successful, productive and joyous life, that's a success story,” said Grant.“We have found that things go much easier, and better outcomes can be reached, when people with white collar criminal justice issues reach out to us early in their journeys – when they make us their first call - before they've made too many mistakes and used up too much of their precious resources. It's the reason why, to celebrate our 400th meeting and the beginning of our ninth year, our new outreach initiative is called, 'Start HereTM',” Grant added.

White Collar Support GroupTM Deputy Director William (Bill) Livolsi agrees. Livolsi pointed out,“we don't give advice; we share our collective experience. We have hundreds of support group members who give of themselves freely and share their time and resources with each other. It's a beautiful, and extremely helpful, way to learn, grow, and get through the most difficult times of families' lives.”

The support group and community have been featured in many national and regional media, including the New Yorker, Entrepreneur, Reuters, Forbes and Greenwich Magazine, as well as major podcasts such as The Rich Roll Podcast. Grant has also been a Main Stage presenter at prestigious conferences such as The Nantucket Project. In addition to being a popular interviewee, Grant has helped thousands of his community members navigate their past and push towards re-establishing themselves as productive contributors to society.

With both Law and Master of Divinity degrees, Grant provides a unique perspective of understanding about what community members are coping with and facing ahead of them. Grant himself spent almost 14 months in a Federal prison for a white collar crime he committed in 2001. In 2021, Grant's law license was reinstated by the New York Supreme Court (GrantLaw).

According to Evan Osnos, writer/reporter for The New Yorker,“Jeff Grant is the real deal... I can't imagine there is a lawyer in this country more qualified to consider the complex issues facing people prosecuted for white collar crimes and their families.”

Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, who served time in a Federal prison and is a member of the White Collar Support GroupTM, said,“the group is a network of welcoming, non-judgmental, and understanding men and women who share their similar experiences in an open and nurturing environment.”

Complementing the weekly meetings is a blog on the ministry's widely regarded site, prisonist, where materials are published for community members to learn more about white collar criminal justice issues. Its White Collar Week podcast has also become a critical source for this community, providing a platform for sector experts and for those that have gone through the journey. Guests have included current and former politicians, financial executives, white collar criminal defense attorneys, federal agents, judges, Hollywood producers and more.

