Egypt, UAE Prime Ministers Discuss Strengthening Cooperation At World Government Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

A meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly underscored the strong relations and aspirations for further bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This came during the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai (February 12-14).

Joined by ministers and officials from both sides, Prime Minister Madbouly expressed his appreciation for the invitation to the summit, praising its role in bringing together global leaders to shape future governments. He also highlighted Egypt's growing partnership with the UAE, particularly in trade, investment, and economic projects.

Madbouly emphasized the“deep historical relations” and“continuous support” between Egypt and the UAE, expressing his desire to deepen cooperation, especially in the rapidly developing economic sphere. He referenced a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding on government work development, emphasizing the importance of exchanging expertise in administration.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on behalf of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirmed strong ties with Egypt and reiterated the UAE's commitment to deeper cooperation across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Hala El-Said, Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Rania Al-Mashat, Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Sherif Issa, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, and several other ministers and officials from both countries.

El-Said commended the ongoing collaboration, particularly in governance. She cited the Egypt Services Centre in Aswan Governorate, a model project showcasing the strategic partnership in government modernization. This centre, relying on an innovative smart system, delivers over 30 services, including civil registration, banking, documentation, commercial registration, and industrial development, alongside traffic and training services. El-Said emphasized the importance of continued efforts to optimize the centre's impact.