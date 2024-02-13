Death Toll From Philippines Landslide Rises To 68

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from a landslide in Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines has risen to 68.

At least 51 people are missing as officials said time is running out to find more survivors.

The previous toll indicated the death of at least 54 people.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, experiences an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, and is also affected by extreme weather conditions, such as monsoon rains that cause landslides and deadly floods. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, the biggest-ever storm to make landfall, hit the central Philippines, killing more than 6,300 people and leaving 4 million people homeless.

MENAFN13022024000067011011ID1107845008