Amnesty International Warns Of Real And Imminent Risk Of Genocide In Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amnesty International warned of a "real and imminent risk of genocide" in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, as there is nowhere for civilians to go to escape the Israeli occupation's continuous bombing of the Strip for more than four months.

Via the X platform, Amnesty International said that the population of Rafah has increased x5 since the Israeli offensive began in October, and now Israeli forces are preparing to launch a ground operation in the city, adding that civilians have nowhere to go to escape the bombardment and are facing the real and imminent risk of genocide.

