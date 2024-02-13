One Person Killed, 5 Injured In New York Subway Shooting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One person has been killed and five others injured in a shooting at a subway station in New York City, USA.

New York Post reported that one or two gunmen opened fire on passengers while waiting on the northbound platform at the Mount Eden train station in the Bronx, killing a 35-year-old man, while five people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital to receive the necessary treatment. Their health condition was described as "stable."

The paper quoted eyewitnesses as saying: "Up to 10 gunshots were heard at the station."

It was not immediately clear why the shooting incident occurred, New York Post said, adding that the authorities are searching for two suspects of the attack.

Several areas in the United States witness frequent shooting incidents, with various motives. The proliferation of arms among the population is considered one of the most controversial issues there.



MENAFN13022024000067011011ID1107845006