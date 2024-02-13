Ministry Of Municipality Unveils Initiative To Educate Students About Recycling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched an initiative to educate school students about recycling practices for sustainability.

Under the initiative“My School is Sustainable”, the workshops will be held to teach students about recycling practices in three phases.

Sustainable development and enhancing social and economic well-being in society are among the most important components of the strategy of the Ministry of Municipality to take Qatar to new heights.

The initiative which will be implemented by Al Rayyan Municipality (a member of the UNESCO Learning Cities Network) with the partnership of the Seashore Group, targets 200 male and female students from 15 primary schools.

It will enhance the role of students in recycling and achieve the vision of the Zero Waste Campaign, to dispose of the waste completely, which in turn serves the sustainable development strategy of the Ministry of Municipality.

The initiative will educate young school students about preserving natural resources for them and future generations to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The first phase of the“My Sustainable School” initiative was launched to include three educational workshops under the title Paper and Plastic Recycling.

It deals with recycling plastic covers, wastepaper, and plastic containers and how to use them in artistic works and for planting agricultural seedlings.

Head of the Awareness and Sustainability Unit at Al Rayyan Municipality Bakhita Al Marri said:“The initiative consists of three stages; the first stage is recycling plastic and paper. The second stage is recycling aluminium and plastic used in food packaging, and the final stage is recycling surplus food into organic fertiliser.”

She said that the initiative“My School is Sustainable” aims at achieving the zero waste goal in schools by instilling a culture of recycling among the youngsters in a bid to preserve natural resources for coming generations.

“The initiative has been launched on the sidelines of Expo 2023 Doha to organise applied workshops and awareness lectures which will be extended to schools after the Expo 2023,” said Al Marri.

She said that the initiative will be implemented by the Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Rayyan Municipality and Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Educational Affairs Sector in cooperation with the Seashore Group.

The Ministry of Municipality has made great strides in the field of waste management, by launching an integrated programme for sorting waste from the source in its various stages, which targets government and private agencies in the country.

The General Cleanliness Department is implementing several initiatives that contribute to accelerating the implementation of the waste sorting programme at the source, in order to contribute to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, implementing the Ministry of Municipality's strategy in the field of public cleanliness, and making the implementation of the integrated waste sorting programme successful at the source.