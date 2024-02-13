Kalyan Jewellers Inaugurates Its 250Th Showroom In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kalyan Jewellers, one of the largest and most-trusted jewellery brands recently announced the launch of its first showroom in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India which was inaugurated by the company's brand ambassador Shri. Amitabh Bachchan. The launch celebrations marked the momentous milestone of the company's 250th showroom globally.

T S Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers along with the Executive Directors – Rajesh Kalyanaraman and Ramesh Kalyanaraman were present at the inauguration. The brand new showroom promises a luxurious shopping experience with an extensive array of exquisite jewellery designs in a world-class ambience.

The city of Ayodhya came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of the iconic superstar. Addressing the enthralled crowd, Brand Ambassador Shri. Amitabh Bachchan said,“I am thrilled and honoured to be part of the grand celebrations marking the launch of Kalyan Jewellers' 250th showroom globally. With a rich legacy spanning over three decades, Kalyan Jewellers has consistently redefined the jewellery industry through pioneering initiatives. It fills me with pride to be associated with this iconic brand for over a decade.

The jewellery brand is firmly grounded on the pillars of trust, transparency, and customer-centricity. I am confident that the patrons here will warmly embrace and wholeheartedly support this distinguished jewellery brand.”

Talking about the 250th showroom launch, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers said,“As we inaugurate our 250thshowroom, we extend gratitude to our customers, partners and employees, who have been an integral part of this three-decade long journey that has been marked with trust and transparency unwavering support has been integral to our remarkable three-decade journey, characterised by principles of trust and transparency. This significant milestone not only reflects our commitment to crafting exquisite jewellery but also emphasizes our dedication to fostering enduring relationships with patrons nationwide.

At Kalyan Jewellers, we have made significant advancements in building a holistic ecosystem, ensuring a service-backed shopping experience for our patrons. As we move ahead, our customer-centric approach remains key to our continued growth, building upon the very essence that defines our brand.”

Kalyanaraman further added,“Considering the prominence of Ayodhya, we have introduced curated designs as part of our temple jewellery collection – Nimah. This enhanced Nimah collection, is a celebration of our rich heritage, cleverly reimagined through contemporary designs, adorned with precious stones. The revamped collection pays an ode to the timeless narratives of Indian mythology. We believe this upgraded collection will seamlessly complement our existing brand portfolio, resonating widely, especially among our clientele.”

The showroom will stock Kalyan's popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).