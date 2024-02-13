Printemps Doha Unveils New Plaza Hollandi Luxury Flower Shop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Plaza Hollandi, Qatar's premier flower destination since 1999, has launched its first luxury boutique in Printemps Doha with an exclusive ribbon-cutting event where selected guests enjoyed customising their own bouquets and nibbled on catering from Printemps Gourmet.

Whether looking to brighten up their home with Plaza Hollandi's beautifully hand-picked flower creations, plants and luxurious gifts, shoppers in search of a wardrobe refresh can also shop fresh floral arrangements, as well as a selection of curated bouquets with different styles to suit any taste and occasions.

To complete this sensory experience, Plaza Hollandi's skilled team can design original and striking floral arrangements, that are rich and joyful, perfect for gifting that special someone on key occasions.

With over 25 years of experience and the largest selection of flowers and plants in Qatar, Plaza Hollandi is the perfect addition to complement Printemps Doha's wide selection of unparallel services. To provide an ever-inspiring shopping experience, guests purchasing from Plaza Hollandi in Printemps Doha will enjoy exciting privileges and discounts.

Thierry Prevost, General Manager of Printemps Doha, commented:“Welcoming, entertaining and a social landmark, Printemps Doha aims to offer an unfailing ultra-personalized service for each and everyone, building long-lasting connections with new and existing clients. At Printemps, every detail is orchestrated to make shoppers' life easier and more beautiful and we welcome the addition of Plaza Hollandi to further enhance our customers' in-store journey”.

Ruben Steeneveld, Plaza Hollandi Project Manager, added:“Plaza Hollandi and Printemps Doha unite in a special partnership, merging luxury and fashion in the heart of Doha. We are grateful for this special collaboration, and invite everyone to explore a world where exclusive vases and flowers redefine sophistication.”

Plaza Hollandi luxury flower shop is located in Printemps Doha's VIP entrance (ground floor). Opening hours are Saturday – Wednesday from 10am to 10pm, Thursday from 10am to 12am and Friday from 1pm to 12am.