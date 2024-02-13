Hayya Visa Entry Into Qatar Closes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The deadline for entry under the Hayya visa scheme for fans of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 came to a close on February 10. Initially extended in December last year, the Hayya visa aimed to streamline the arrival of global fans and visitors attending Qatar's major sporting events and other activities.

The Hayya visa holders have started receiving email from Hayya platform regarding the expiration of their Hayya visa entry, and if they wish to reapply, they must return with a new Entry Visa.“You can submit a new Hayya application through the Hayya to Qatar App or on Hayya,” the email said.

Under the guidelines set by the Ministry of Interior, the visa will remain valid until February 24, with the final opportunity for visa holders to enter Qatar being on February 10. This window allowed them the chance to participate in various events, including the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup.