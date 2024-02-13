Chief Of Staff Meets Chief Of Staff Of French Army

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met Chief of Staff of the French Army H E General Thierry Burkhard and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance them, in addition to signing of the minutes of the 25th meeting of the Qatari-French joint higher committee held annually within the framework of the existing strategic partnership between the two nations. High-ranking officers from both sides attended the meeting.