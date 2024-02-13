Ooredoo Celebrates Network Triumph During AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a remarkable showcase of network capability, Ooredoo Qatar has announced its successful support during the AFC final match, marking a milestone in fan connectivity.

The final was held at Lusail Stadium, where over 86,492 fans witnessed Qatar win the tournament for the second time in a row, with Ooredoo ensuring seamless connectivity throughout. The final match saw total data traffic soaring to 35TB, equating to the same digital engagement levels of the opening match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This achievement underscores Ooredoo's network infrastructure's capacity to handle massive data demands, providing an uninterrupted, high-quality experience for all fans.

A significant portion of this success was attributed to Ooredoo's advanced 5G network, which accounted for 53% of the connectivity, delivering an average downlink speed of 244 Mbps and an uplink speed of 50 Mbps. This match-winning performance facilitated an immersive and connected experience for all attendees, further solidifying Ooredoo's position as a leader in 5G technology. The event also witnessed a new record in voice calls, with 726K calls made, of which a staggering 91% were high-quality VoLTE, achieving a Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) of 99.97% and a drop rate as low as 0.01%.

