Ministry Of Culture To Participate In Iraqi Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture will participate in the 4th Iraq International Book Fair from February 14 to 24 in Iraq, in which over 350 publishing houses from Arab and foreign countries will take part.

The Qatari participation in the exhibition aims to promote the Doha International Book Fair, present Qatari cultural intellectual production, and strengthen relations with the Iraqi cultural side. The Ministry's participation includes showcasing various and new publications in different knowledge sciences, including novels, law, social sciences and humanities, along with distinguished publications of children's and young adult books.

The Ministry of Culture's participation in the exhibition will enhance cultural cooperation between the two countries.