PHCC Announces Working Hours At Health Centres During National Sport Day

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the working hours of its health centres during the National Sport Day (NSD) holiday, taking place on Tuesday, February 13.

In 22 health centres, family medicine services and allied services will operate continuously, from 7am to 11pm, while dental services will operate continuously from 7am to 10pm.

These include Al Wakra, Airport, Al Mashaf, Omar bin Al Khattab, West Bay, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Muaither, Al Rayyan, Mesaimeer, Al Ruwais, Al Khor, Leabaib, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Madinat Khalifa, Al Thumama, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Sadd, Al Kaaban, Umm Slal, and Al Karaana, while Al Jumailiya Health Center will operate with a 24-hour call system.

There are 9 health centers that will be closed during the National Sports Day holiday, including Umm Ghuwailina, South Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Al Wajba, Al Waab, Abu Nakhla, Qatar University, Al Ghuwayriyah, and Umm Al Seneem health centers.

The specialised clinics will operate according to the appointments set for patients in advance.

The ophthalmology, dermatology, and ENT clinics will operate daily in Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail health centers in two shifts: a morning shift from 7am until 2pm, and an evening shift from 4pm until 10pm.

The premarital examination clinic will operate in Leabaib Health Centre, in the morning shift only, from 7am until 2pm, and in Al Mashaf Health Centre, in the evening shift only, from 4pm to 10pm.