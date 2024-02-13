Early Childhood Center At Qatar University Celebrates National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Early Childhood Center at Qatar University (QU), in collaboration with the Sports Activities Management and the Sports Department at the College of Education, cheerfully celebrated National Sport Day.

The event was a vibrant collaboration between the Early Childhood Center and the university's Sports Activities Management. Attendees included children from the center, their teachers, and parents, as well as notable personalities such as Prof. Maryam Al Falasi, Director of the Early Childhood Center, and Amna Al Megheseeb, Assistant Director of the Early Childhood Center, who graced the occasion alongside the coaching staff from the University's Sports Department.

The sports day featured an excess of physical activities, competitions, and challenges such as jumping, running, climbing, ball transportation games, javelin throwing, tug of war, basketball, and football. Outdoor walking exercises were also incorporated for warm-up, along with balance beam walking to enhance children's motor skills.

In a statement, Prof. Al Falasi, expressed her delight in the annual celebration of National Sports Day, coinciding with the country's significant activities. She emphasiSed the importance of sports in children's lives, highlighting the center's commitment to integrating physical education programs into their daily routines. She added that the sports day stood out for providing entertaining activities for children and parents in collaboration with the university's sports entities.

This year's celebration showcased a particular focus on collaboration with the Sports Activities Management and the Sports Department at the College of Education.

Captain Walid Dessouki Khalil, Section Head of Men's Athletics, commended the collaboration between the Sports Affairs Management and the Early Childhood Center in organising the sports day event. He praised the efforts of the creative coaching team for arranging tools and equipment and preparing the venue for more than 150 children, aged between three and six years.

The activities included various competitive and entertaining events in different sports skills such as jumping, throwing, climbing, and team games. Interactive activities between children and parents, as well as couples and group games, aimed to enhance the spirit of sportsmanship and enjoyment for all.

Shaikha Shahbek, Senior Business Support Specialist at the centre, stated:“Sports Day is a unique event for the center, the country, and all residents of Qatar. It holds great significance in the center's academic year, celebrated with diverse activities aimed at promoting physical activity and sportsmanship. In this event, we welcomed around 125 children, divided into three different age groups, in separate halls. We always ensure that the activities we offer are suitable for the child's level, helping them engage in sports in a suitable and flexible manner.”