How To Reach Delhi Today Amid Farmers' Protest. Check Routes, Traffic Advisories

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow in Delhi amid the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, authorities have implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri.

Multiple layers of barricades have been set up, including barbed wires, nails, and substantial concrete blocks and containers to prevent a repeat of 2020-21 protests.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, headed by over 200 unions, are marching towards the national capital on Tuesday.

Here are the routes that you should take if you are travelling to Delhi today:

Chilla border to Delhi: Take sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk Border to Delhi: Take the elevated road via Sector 18 from Film City Kunj Border to Delhi: Use Sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover Expressway to Delhi: From Jewar Toll move towards Khurja and proceed via Jahangirpur, Pari Chowk to Delhi: After Getting Down From Eastern Peripheral Expressway travel via Dadri, Dasna vehicles are barred from entering Delhi via Greater Noida Expressway, restricted between Haryana's Sirsa and Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur via Parichowk.

Why farmers are protesting today?The farmers are set to begin their march early on Tuesday, a farm leader asserted after a five-hour meeting in Chandigarh with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest on Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee, sources said, the farm leaders were adamant on a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, which is one of their key demands.(With inputs from agencies and NDTV)



