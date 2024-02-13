Rajasthan News: 'Pure Badmash' Advertises Online Sale Of Pistols, Guarantees Home Delivery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Rajasthan Police has booked unknown people for posting images to locally made pistols , popularly called“country-made” or“desi khatta”. The unknown people were reportedly trying to sell the pistols, by posting their image on social media. Notably, the seller also promised“home-delivery” of the product.

The Rajasthan Police told Times of India that the post was uploaded from outside Ujjain. The cyber cell police are tracing the perpetrators.

The post, uploaded from a Facebook page named Kohinoor Group, Ujjain, showed a young man strapping himself with pistols in a waist belt and clicking himself amidst dozens of bullets in the background, police said man's face is not clear, Rajasthan Police confirmed adding the accused had also provided a mobile phone number to contact and place orders.\"We will soon catch them,\" Times of India quoted the Rajasthan Police official.

The post seems to be uploaded on April 23, 2023 and described the person selling the weapons as 'Pure Badmash, Mainly Criminal 302'.Ujjain police had earlier busted a gang run by Durlabh Kashyap, who used social media platforms to recruit gang members and spread terror by posting images with guns and sharp-edged weapons. Kashyap was killed in a gang war in September 2020 are also investigating a FB page that questions if Durlabh Kashyap is alive. It also shows a man brandishing pistols law allows firearm possession on a may-issue basis. With approximately five civilian firearms per 100 people, India is the 120th civilly most armed country in the world 2016, after the release of the Arms Rules, 2016, the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed all State Governments to further cast an overviewing role over all types of firearms to Indian law open carry of firearms is allowed in India, subject to various conditions.

According to Arms Rules, 2016, no person shall carry a firearm in a public place unless the firearm is carried in a holder designed, manufactured or adapted for the carrying of a firearm.A firearm contemplated in this rule must be completely covered and the person carrying the firearm must be able to exercise effective control over such firearm. Even mere brandishing or discharge of firearms or blank-firing firearms in any public place or a firearm free zone is strictly prohibited.

