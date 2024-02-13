Delhi Metro Update: Multiple Gates At Eight Stations Closed Amid Farmers Protest. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Metro Update: Given the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were closed on Tuesday morning. However, entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates, PTI reported gates at some metro stations closed in Delhi?Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities at eight metro stations closed in Delhi

Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road. The official added that a gate at Khan Market metro station was closed on Tuesday, PTI reported Read: Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVEFarmers' begin march towards Delhi, Punjab-Haryana borders fortifiedFarmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive farmers along with their tractor trolleys began the march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via the Shambhu border. Another group is moving towards the national capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur through the Khanauri border in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and walls of containers at border points.-With agency inputs



MENAFN13022024007365015876ID1107844981