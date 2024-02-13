Dubai Flooded, Hailstorm In Abu Dhabi Causes Havoc As Heavy Rainfall Hits UAE Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dubai has been in the grip of irregularities in their weather system as extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorm has plagued the otherwise arid climate with high evaporation rate. Dubai is now flooded after the sudden clouds poured heavily on the busy city in United Arab Emirates(UAE).Government employees in Dubai has been asked to work from home till 13 February, Tuesday. UAE's educational authority has also declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13 report added that the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and amber alert, warning of continued wet weather was reported in various parts of Abu Dhabi. The sudden in Dubai weather is unexpected for the UAE to Khaleej Times, heavy rainfall was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. A report by Gulf News on Monday said that some parts of Al Khaimah and Fujairah saw streams of rainwater being formed in the valleys sudden downpour has triggered flood like situations in Dubai. Cars were seen wading through flooded roads. Some other cars were trapped in standing water as drainage systems were unable to cope with the downpour National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange weather alert indicating unstable weather to continue across the UAE. According to reports, Dubai residents woke up to loud thunderclaps and lightning, early on Monday morning period of unstable weather is being caused as a result of \"an extension of an upper air depression, accompanied by a cold air mass, and a westerly air currents, with different amounts of clouds flowing over the country from the West,\" according to the NCM and public service departments across the seven emirates have also issued multiple safety advisories for motorists driving in rain-affected areas. Lightning strike to world's tallest man-made structure, Burj Khalifa, was also witnessed Minister Narendra Modi is set embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 13 February. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. PM Modi will be inaugurating the BAPS temple, and address the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports city in Abu Dhabi BAPS Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

