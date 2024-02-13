Valentine's Day 2024: Surprise Your Partner With A Road Trip Check 10+ Best Options Near Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "It's Valentine's Day tomorrow, and if you are completely clueless about how to surprise your partner, here's the answer! A road trip. And again if you are short of ideas about where to go to beat the city bustle, then here are 10+ day trip ideas from Delhi, Mumbai and BengaluruRoad trip ideas from Delhi:Kasauli is about 290 kilometres away from Delhi and if you are travelling by car, you can reach the spot in 6 to 7 hours.

Kasauli, a charming town with colonial allure, captivates with winding roads and lush landscapes. The old-world charm reminiscent of the British colonial era greets visitors, offering a timeless atmosphere and a perfect starting point for road trips from Delhi, thanks to its pleasant climate and poetic beauty, a scenic city 250 kilometres from Delhi, is a gateway to Garhwal culture. A 5-6 hour drive unveils a perfect blend of geological marvels and cultural heritage. Visiting the city, you can discover historical landmarks like Robber's Cave and the heritage-rich Forest Research Institute you are more of an adventure person, then in around 6-7 hours you can reach Rishikesh. The 240-kilometre drive along the winding roads immerses you in the timeless symphony of nature can explore the thrills of white-water rafting on the sacred Ganges or take a leap into the world of bungee jumping.

And if you can afford a longer trip, then there are several options such as Shimla, Manali, Ranikhet, Nainital, Dharamshala and many others.

Road trips from Mumbai:For Mumbaiites, a great day trip option is Matheran - a three-four-hour drive from the maximum city. You can drive till Neral and from there take the scenic toy train to Matheran.

Relax by Charlotte Lake surrounded by dense forests or hike to Belvedere Point overlooking the Ulhas river. Explore Garbett Plateau through a refreshing trek, passing waterfalls, friendly villages, and lakes is another destination, where you can go for a short trip this Valentine's Day. Explore the beaches and coves, and eat at the local restaurants. You can carry your bicycle or running shoes and explore a new trail from these, Lonavala and Khandala will always remain favourites for short trips.

Road trip from Bengaluru:

Coorg, often hailed as the 'Scotland of India' is a mesmerising 270 km road trip from Bangalore. Coorg's diverse landscapes, lush coffee plantations, fragrant spice gardens, picturesque waterfalls, and trekking trails make it an ideal destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike you want to hit the beach but do not want to go as far as Goa, then Gokarna is a dream destination. The Bangalore to Gokarna (about 500 km) road trip takes you through picturesque landscapes, eventually revealing pristine beaches. Gokarna boasts beaches like Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Paradise Beach.



