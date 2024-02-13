Farmers Protest: Police Fire Multiple Rounds Of Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers At Shambhu Border | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "As the protesting farmers reached Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers. The Delhi Chalo farmers protest began at 10:00 AM of Tuesday and thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana and en route to Delhi to demand guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
