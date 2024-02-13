               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Farmers Protest: Police Fire Multiple Rounds Of Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers At Shambhu Border | Watch Video


2/13/2024 4:02:55 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the protesting farmers reached Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers. The Delhi Chalo farmers protest began at 10:00 AM of Tuesday and thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana and en route to Delhi to demand guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

MENAFN13022024007365015876ID1107844970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search