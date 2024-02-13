'Will Fight Against PM Modi If...': Tamil Nadu Farmers Support 'Delhi Chalo' Protest | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Indicating that the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers protest is not limited to Northern states of India, farmers in Tamil Nadu's Trichy sat on protest on Tuesday in support of farmers marching to the National Capital Protest Live Updates\"As per the Constitution, we can move freely within the country for our rights but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in Delhi...If PM Modi contests from any constituency in TN in the coming elections, then farmers will file nomination against him from that constituency,\" said Farmer leader P Ayyakannu on Tuesday.
