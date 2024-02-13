Kerala: After 14 Years, Convicts In Mob Lynching Of Mentally Challenged Person Sentenced To Life In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: After a prolonged legal battle spearheaded by Rajendran's mother, justice has finally been served in the tragic case of her mentally challenged son's death. The Palakkad Additional Sessions Court has handed down life imprisonment sentences to all eight accused involved in the incident. Vijayan, Kunchapan, Babu, Murugan, Muthu, Ramanan, Muralidharan, and Radhakrishnan have been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment.

The incident related to this happened on February 18, 2010. It began with an alleged accusation that Rajendran had set fire to the hut near his house. This accusation led to a brutal attack on Rajendran, who was first beaten around 9 p.m. Later, around 2:30 in the morning, he was tied to an electric post and subjected to further beatings. This continued for a harrowing two and a half hours until the police finally arrived at the scene. By then, he had died from the beating.

The court verdict is not only a triumph for justice but also a vindication of the relentless efforts of his mother, Rukmini. For years, Rukmini fought tirelessly in the legal arena to hold those responsible for her son's untimely demise accountable. Additionally, all the convicted individuals have been transferred to Tavanur Central Jail following the court's decision.