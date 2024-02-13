Australia Sets Sights On T20I Clean Sweep As Clash With West Indies Looms At The Perth Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, February 13, Australia and the West Indies are poised to clash in the third T20I at Perth Stadium, continuing their ongoing multi-format series. Having already secured the series, Australia aims to complete a clean sweep against the West Indies.

Contrastingly, the West Indies, struggling to secure a win since their historic triumph in the second Test, will look for consolation in the upcoming T20I.

Pitch Report:



The Perth Stadium pitch favours batsmen, offering minimal assistance to spinners and pacers. Anticipate a high-scoring contest, making the decision to bat first and set a substantial target a strategic choice.

Probable Playing XIs:

Australia:

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson

West Indies:

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Likely Top Performer - Batter:

West Indies' Brandon King stands out as a potential top performer in the third T20I against Australia. His outstanding form in the shortest format, accumulating 318 runs in his last 10 matches, could play a pivotal role in the West Indies' pursuit of a consolation victory.

Likely Top Performer - Bowler:

Australia's Marcus Stoinis emerges as a probable top-performing bowler in the upcoming clash against the West Indies. With a notable three-wicket haul in the previous game, Stoinis' form will be crucial in securing a third consecutive victory over the West Indies.

