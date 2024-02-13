Australia Sets Sights On T20I Clean Sweep As Clash With West Indies Looms At The Perth Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, February 13, Australia and the West Indies are poised to clash in the third T20I at Perth Stadium, continuing their ongoing multi-format series. Having already secured the series, Australia aims to complete a clean sweep against the West Indies.
Contrastingly, the West Indies, struggling to secure a win since their historic triumph in the second Test, will look for consolation in the upcoming T20I.
Pitch Report:
The Perth Stadium pitch favours batsmen, offering minimal assistance to spinners and pacers. Anticipate a high-scoring contest, making the decision to bat first and set a substantial target a strategic choice.
Probable Playing XIs:
Australia:
David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson
West Indies:
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Likely Top Performer - Batter:
West Indies' Brandon King stands out as a potential top performer in the third T20I against Australia. His outstanding form in the shortest format, accumulating 318 runs in his last 10 matches, could play a pivotal role in the West Indies' pursuit of a consolation victory.
Likely Top Performer - Bowler:
Australia's Marcus Stoinis emerges as a probable top-performing bowler in the upcoming clash against the West Indies. With a notable three-wicket haul in the previous game, Stoinis' form will be crucial in securing a third consecutive victory over the West Indies.
Also Read:
Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH)
MENAFN13022024007385015968ID1107844957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.