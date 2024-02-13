Lal Salaam Box Office Report: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Massive Decline

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On February 12, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film 'Lal Salaam' significantly dropped at the box office. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the key roles, while Rajinikanth appears in a cameo.

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', her comeback film, is doing well in cinemas.

Rajinikanth makes a long cameo appearance in the film, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the key roles.

On Monday, February 12, the number of people watching 'Lal Salaam' dropped dramatically.

Though it is projected to fall during the week, all eyes are now on 'Lal Salaam' to see whether it can regain momentum over the weekend.

'Lal Salaam' debuted in cinemas on February 9 amid high expectations. The picture garnered mixed reviews from both reviewers and spectators.

On Monday, February 12, the film made its lowest-ever net income of Rs 1.13 crore in India. The total domestic box office collection after four days is at Rs 11.08 crore.

On February 12, the film had an overall occupancy rate of 15.29% in India.

'Lal Salaam' marks Aishwarya Rajinikanth's return to filmmaking after an eight-year break.



The sports drama sends an essential lesson about religious harmony.

Kapil Dev, the cricket great, also appears in a cameo.