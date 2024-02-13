               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Romantic Restaurants To Visit In Bangalore


2/13/2024 4:01:32 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover Bangalore's romantic charm with these top restaurants for Valentine's Day. From Mediterranean elegance to rooftop panoramas, each offers a unique ambiance for an unforgettable evening with your loved one

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic restaurants to visit in Bangalore

Olive Beach

This Mediterranean restaurant offers a charming ambiance with candlelit tables and a serene outdoor seating area. The food is exquisite, with a focus on Mediterranean cuisine

Fava

Fava is known for its elegant ambiance and delectable Mediterranean and European cuisine. The restaurant features a beautiful outdoor seating area surrounded by lush greenery

The Tao Terraces

Situated in the heart of Bangalore, The Tao Terraces offers a rooftop dining experience with stunning views of the city skyline. The restaurant specializes in Pan-Asian cuisine

Grasshopper

Tucked away in a secluded location, Grasshopper is a hidden gem known for its intimate setting and exquisite European cuisine. The restaurant offers a fixed multi-course menu

Ebony

Located on 13th floor of the Barton Centre, Ebony offers panoramic views of cityscape, creating a romantic ambiance for couples. It serves a diverse menu of continental dishes

The Only Place

If you're looking for a cozy and romantic ambiance with hearty food, The Only Place is an excellent choice

The Oberoi, Bengaluru - Rim Naam

Rim Naam, located in The Oberoi, Bengaluru, offers a romantic setting amidst lush gardens and water bodies. The restaurant specializes in authentic Thai cuisine

