Kerala: Accused In PSC Impersonation Case Also Impersonated In Kerala University Exam, Says Police

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, the police have found that the accused in the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination impersonation case also impersonated the Kerala University preliminary examination. According to the police, Akhiljith A. attempted the examination for his brother Amaljith A. in the Kerala University Preliminary Examination. The Poojappura police are investigating the impersonation case.

At the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram last Friday, two brothers surrendered themselves. The natives of Nemon were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.



Following an allegation of an impersonation attempt during a PSC test for university last-grade servant positions at Chinnamma Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School in Poojappura on February 7, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

As per the official sources, the issue emerged when an individual escaped the examination hall while the invigilators were verifying the candidates' biometric information. The individual and a possible accomplice were seen fleeing on a motorbike on CCTV footage that was collected from the area. Subsequent investigation revealed that the purported impostor showed up for the test instead of Amaljith. When the investigative team went to his house, they discovered that Amaljith and his younger brother Akhiljith had fled into hiding.

