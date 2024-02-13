‘Eager To Meet My Brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed…’ PM Modi Ahead Of UAE Visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his official visit to the UAE and Qatar from February 13th to 15th. This marks his seventh visit to the UAE and second to Qatar since 2014, underscoring the growing cooperation between India and the Gulf nations.

Expressing enthusiasm, He emphasized the flourishing partnership between India and the UAE across various sectors such as trade, defence, education, and cultural exchanges. He highlighted the strengthening bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two nations in a copy released by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi to discuss advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He recalled the recent honour of hosting His Highness in Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, signifying the deepening ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, PM Modi will address world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14th, following an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He intends to engage in discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to enhance bilateral relations with Dubai.

Amid all the diplomatic visits, PM Modi will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a momentous occasion symbolizing the shared values of harmony, peace, and tolerance between India and the UAE.