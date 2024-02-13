Bramayugam: Plea In HC Demanding To Stop Release Of Mammootty's Film; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Megastar Mammootty's much-awaited film 'Bramayugam' is all set to hit theaters on February 15. However, the film landed in trouble after Kunjaman Illam moved the Kerala High Court, demanding to stop the release of the film. In his petition, he has also demanded the cancellation of the film's censorship certification.

The petition stated that the role played by Mammootty as Kunjaman Potti is their family name and alleged that the film shows witchcraft that insults the family name and reputation. The petition also stated that an actor like Mammootty playing such a role would influence witchcraft among the people. As per reports, the High Court has sent notice to the parties to the petition.

The petition also stated that they are afraid that using their family name in the film will deliberately tarnish the family and bring down their honor in front of society. The makers of the film are not ready to explain in this regard. The petition also demanded that the makers change their family name, which was used in the illusion era.



Meanwhile, the film is being released in black and white and is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The pre-booking of the movie has started and is getting good responses. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday.