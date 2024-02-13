RCB Bar & Cafe Inaugurated At Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2; See Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) RCB inaugurated a new Bar & Café at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2. The café features portraits of players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis. Prominent figures attended the ceremony, including Hina Nagarajan, Venkat Vardhan, and Hari Marar. Operations start next week, aiming to enhance business with the airport's 37M yearly footfall.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans, get ready for some exciting news! Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, the RCB team has proudly inaugurated a new bar & café at the Bengaluru International Airport, adding to their existing café located at 1 Sobha Mall on St Mark's Road in the city.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the grand opening of the RCB Bar & Cafe at the Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2.

The café proudly showcases portraits of renowned players such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and captain Faf du Plessis, adding to the vibrant ambience for visitors.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by prominent personalities including Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO of Diageo India, Venkat Vardhan, MD & Founder of DNA Entertainment Networks, and Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport, marked the beginning of a new culinary adventure for RCB fans.

The café will commence operations next week, promising an exciting dining experience for all visitors.

With the Bengaluru International Airport witnessing a footfall of over 37 million passengers last year, the addition of the RCB Bar & Café is expected to further enhance the team's business endeavours.

Earlier, an Ex-player of the RCB franchise, Yuzvendra Chahal had posted an image of him standing at the RCB Bar and Cafe on St. Mark's Road in Bengaluru