Olympic Gold OR French Open Title: Spanish Ace Carlos Alcaraz Chooses Target For 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent statement, Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old tennis sensation, expressed a clear preference for an Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics over clinching the French Open title. Despite his remarkable achievements, including winning the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023, Alcaraz emphasised the significance of the Olympic gold medal. This revelation came as he discussed his season goals ahead of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, where he is the defending champion.

"If I had to choose one target this year, I'd choose the Olympic gold over Roland-Garros," declared the talented Spaniard. The French Open is scheduled to take place from May 20 to June 9, followed by the Olympic tennis event at the same Roland Garros venue from July 27 to August 4.

Alcaraz, who has demonstrated exceptional form and performance, especially with his notable achievements in Australia, remains focused on his goals. "I'm on good form, and I played well in Australia. And the tennis I've played in training on clay courts has been very good too," he added, providing insights into his preparation and confidence heading into the upcoming tournaments.

Also Read:

Historic! Sumit Nagal jumps 23 places to break into top-100 of ATP singles rankings