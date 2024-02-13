Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Who is Jennifer Goicoechea? Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea get married hours after the singer's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show; read details



Who is Jennifer Goicoechea? Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea get married hours after the singer's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have taken their love to the next level, as the couple married in Las Vegas.

Before the wedding, the R&B artist and his longtime partner received a marriage license a few days before the Super Bowl.



People confirmed that the pair exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel. The exact hour of the wedding is unknown.

However, it occurred shortly after Usher performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to reports, the marriage certificate names the singer's mother, Jonetta Patton, as the couple's witness.

Usher and Jennifer, who are alleged to have been dating since 2019, are happy parents of two children.

Their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, was born in 2020, followed by their boy, Sire Castrello, in 2021.

The singer was previously married to stylist Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009. Together, they share two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely.

In 2015, he tied the knot with entertainment executive Grace Harry, but their union ended in 2018.