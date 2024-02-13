Determined At 55: Anganwadi Worker Digs Well For Children's Welfare In Uttara Kannada's Sirsi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gauri Naik, a dedicated Anganwadi worker aged 55, has sparked the community movement in Ganeshnagar Anganwadi by taking matters into her own hands. Frustrated with the daily struggle of fetching water from a distant source, she began digging a well within the school premises. Despite facing opposition from officials who ordered her to cease the activity, Gauri's determination has won the hearts of locals who stand firmly in solidarity with her cause.

In a small village setting nestled within Ganeshnagar, the Anganwadi teachers have long endured the burdensome task of walking half a kilometre to procure water for cooking and quenching the thirst of the children under their care. Tired of this relentless routine, Gauri Naik, an Anganwadi worker, took it upon herself to address the issue head-on. Over a week, she diligently dug a well on the school premises, delving down approximately 12 feet.

However, her initiative was met with resistance when officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department intervened, instructing Gauri to halt her efforts. They even threatened to close the well and issued a stern warning of potential repercussions if she persisted. Undeterred by these obstacles, Gauri's resolve only seemed to strengthen as she garnered unwavering support from the local community.

On Monday morning, a crowd gathered near the Anganwadi, refusing to yield to the authorities' demands to cease the well-digging project. Their unified stance was clear: they stood firmly by Gauri, advocating for an end to the harassment she faced. Demands echoed through the crowd for accountability, with calls for action against those obstructing Gauri's noble endeavour.

Amidst the escalating tension, Srinivasa Hebbar, President of the Sirsi Life Water Task Force, arrived at the scene, offering a glimmer of hope. Hebbar pledged immediate assistance, announcing plans to construct ring digging and embankments for the well, along with facilities to enhance the Anganwadi's infrastructure, including a compound and water pump.

Faced with the growing public outcry, representatives from the Women and Child Development Department, Revenue Department, Taluk Panchayat, officials, and local elected leaders rushed to the scene. To quell the unrest, they verbally granted permission for the well-digging to continue, seemingly bowing to the pressure of the impassioned community.