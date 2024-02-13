Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Turns Host Again, Shares Savage Barbie-Themed Promo (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Academy has accepted criticism for excluding Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig from the Best Actress and Best Director categories at the 2024 Oscars. Instead of making a change, they chose to make fun of themselves. On Tuesday (IST), the Academy published a new video naming Jimmy Kimmel as the host of the Oscars 2024. However, they did it in a Barbie style!



He runs across Kate McKinnon, who is dressed as her odd Barbie avatar, and asks for directions to Hollywood, also known as Oscarland. While she makes a map for him, he needs to follow. Weird Barbie then agrees to drive him to the venue, but only after making some jokes about males, nominations, and even Matt Damon.

When they get to Oscarland, America Ferrera walks the red carpet. She gives a speech, an homage to her famous Barbie talk, to encourage Jimmy Kimmel. However, Jimmy irritates her by stating,“What you're saying is hosting the Oscars is harder than being a woman," making things awkward for all.

However, Ryan Gosling comes to his rescue, switching the discussion to the Oscars custom of eating In and Out burgers. He misinterprets the practice, claiming that social media trends demand eating burgers before the Oscars event. However, Jimmy corrects him, stating that it is only available after the Oscars and to those who have won the prize.

Ryan, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Barbie, throws away the bag, mocking his impending defeat.“That's not going to happen," he says before adding,“Good thing that Greta has got it in the bag." However, he is informed about Greta's snub.



Ryan seemingly poked fun at his lengthy statement after Greta and Margot's snub at the Oscars this year. He started screaming and Jimmy joined his scream fest.

The Oscars 2024 promo ends with the narrator saying,“Girls grow into women but not all boys grow into men. Some remain hopelessly stuck in a loop of infantile foolishness. One of them will host the Oscars."

The video has won the internet.“The best Oscars promo i've ever seen ," a social media user said.“Epic. Hilarious. SAVAGE! ," added another.“Soooo good ," a third comment read.