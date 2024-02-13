Chikkamagaluru Plunges Into Darkness: PUC, SSLC Students Struggle To Study Under Streetlights Amid Power Cuts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Children in Chikkamagaluru, particularly those attending the Kittoor Rani Chennamma Residential School in NR Pura taluk, are facing significant challenges as they study without electricity. The recent power cut has left these young learners resorting to studying under street lamps, highlighting the dire situation faced by students in the region.

The power outage has not only affected residential schools but also government hostels, such as the one in which students are now compelled to study under inadequate lighting conditions. With crucial exams like SSLC and 2nd PUC approaching next month, students are struggling to prepare effectively amidst the persistent power problems.

NR Pura taluk, falling under the Sringeri Assembly Constituency, has raised concerns among the local community. The absence of electricity in educational institutions not only hampers students' academic progress but also underscores broader issues regarding infrastructure and basic amenities in the area.

TD Rajegowda, the MLA representing Sringeri assembly constituency and Chairman of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation, faces mounting pressure to address the prevailing energy crisis. The community looks to him for solutions to ensure that students have access to the necessary resources for their education.