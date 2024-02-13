Karnataka: Mother And Daughter Commit Suicide By Jumping In Kagina River At Kalaburgi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A mother and her college-going daughter, identified as Sumalatha (45) and Varsha (22) respectively, were found deceased after allegedly committing suicide by jumping into the Kagina River near Shahbad in Kalaburagi district.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded as locals stumbled upon the lifeless bodies of Sumalatha and Varsha along the banks of the Kagina River, prompting them to alert the authorities. With the assistance of skilled swimmers and fishermen from the community, the bodies were retrieved and brought to the river bank.

Initial inquiries revealed that the duo had been missing since the previous evening, sparking concerns among family members and neighbours. However, it was only in the morning that their bodies were discovered, sending shockwaves through the community.

Upon notification, the police swiftly intervened, shifting the deceased to the local government hospital for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death. While speculations abound, the exact circumstances leading to the tragic incident remain unknown.

Family members, upon being approached by authorities, expressed their distress over the sudden turn of events. They recounted the evening's events, noting that Sumalatha and Varsha had left the house, but their absence was initially perceived as routine.

The news of their apparent suicide has left the family and neighbours reeling in disbelief and anguish. As investigations continue, authorities are determined to unravel the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of the mother and daughter duo.