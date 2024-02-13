Farmers Protests 2.0: 'Poor' Farmers With Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, Monster Tractors Raise Doubts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The resurgence of the Farmers Protest, dubbed as 'Delhi Chalo 2.0,' has been set into motion as farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, representing over 200 unions, begin their march towards Delhi. This move comes after inconclusive talks with Union ministers on Monday, with farmer leaders expressing continued concerns over the lack of clarity regarding legal guarantees for the minimum support price (MSP).

While farmers were permitted to enter the nation's capital during the previous protests in 2020, the current administration has adopted stringent preventive measures. Barbed wire, cement barricades, and nails on roads have been deployed, restricting access to Delhi. Additionally, Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi, and the Haryana government has closed its borders with Punjab.

Amidst these developments, videos circulating on social media depict the vehicles owned by protesting farmers, along with eyebrow-raising modifications made to tractors. However, it's important to note that the authenticity and timeline of these videos cannot be independently verified by Asianet Newsable.

























