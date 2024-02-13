IMF cautions of slowing growth in Middle East economies amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) underscored the sluggish growth of Middle Eastern economies, attributing this trend to factors such as oil production cuts and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, despite a solid global economic outlook. Speaking at the Arab Finance Forum in Dubai, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged the persistence of uncertainty while expressing cautious optimism about the global economic outlook. However, she cautioned about the potential broader impact on regional economies arising from the continuing conflict in Gaza.



The IMF's latest update on the regional economic situation, published last month, revealed a downward revision of GDP growth forecasts for the Middle East and North Africa region, with projections lowered to 2.9 percent for the current year. This adjustment, compared to previous forecasts in October, reflects the short-term effects of oil production cuts and the conflict in Gaza on economic performance across the region.



Amidst these challenges, the IMF noted a contrasting trend at the global level, with an upward revision of forecasts for global economic growth. Notably, projections for economic growth in both the United States and China have been raised, with expectations of a faster-than-anticipated decline in inflation.



Georgieva highlighted the ripple effects of the Gaza conflict on neighboring countries, particularly citing impacts on tourism revenues in countries adjacent to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Additionally, she noted the global repercussions of Red Sea attacks, which have contributed to increased shipping costs worldwide.



Addressing the gathering at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Georgieva emphasized the compounded challenges faced by economies still in the process of recovering from previous shocks. The convergence of these factors underscores the need for concerted efforts to navigate through the complexities and uncertainties impacting regional economies in the Middle East.

MENAFN13022024000045015682ID1107844897