Federal judge mandates Musk to testify once more in SEC investigation into Twitter acquisition

(MENAFN) In a recent development, a federal judge has mandated American billionaire Elon Musk to provide further testimony in the ongoing investigation conducted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding his acquisition of Twitter in a deal valued at USD44 billion. Judge Laurel Beller has given both the regulatory body and Musk a week to mutually agree upon a time and location for the testimony.



This directive from the judge formalizes an initial ruling issued in December, which favored the Securities and Exchange Commission's position. The SEC had initiated legal action against Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in October, seeking to compel him to testify in connection with the investigation into his purchase of the social media platform Twitter in 2022, prior to its rebranding as X.



According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk had declined to participate in an interview in September as part of the investigative process. The committee's inquiry revolves around whether Musk followed proper legal protocols when submitting necessary documentation for the acquisition of Twitter shares and whether the information he provided to secure the deal was potentially misleading.



Musk has voiced objections to appearing before the regulatory body, asserting that he has already testified twice and accusing the SEC of harassment. Despite Musk's reservations, the court has mandated his further cooperation in the investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the matter and the importance of thorough scrutiny in matters of financial transactions and compliance with regulatory requirements.

