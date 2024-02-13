IMF managing director cautions of global financial effect of protracted middle east war

(MENAFN) During the World Government Summit in Dubai, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva raised concerns about the potential repercussions of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East, cautioning that such a scenario could exacerbate its impact and extend beyond the region. Georgieva highlighted the current effects observed in the Suez Canal, underscoring the importance of addressing regional conflicts to safeguard global economic stability.



Expressing cautious optimism, Georgieva stated that the IMF is increasingly confident that the global economic slowdown will not precipitate a recession. Anticipating a decline in interest rates starting from the middle of the year, she emphasized the IMF's belief that the global economy is poised to avoid recessionary pressures, albeit challenges persist.



In a recent statement, the IMF underscored the underperformance of Middle Eastern economies compared to growth projections, attributing this trend to oil production cuts and conflicts such as the ongoing situation in Gaza. Despite the solid global economic outlook, regional economies face headwinds due to geopolitical tensions and resource constraints.



Addressing the Arab Public Finance Forum in Dubai, Georgieva acknowledged the lingering uncertainty but expressed confidence in the resilience of the global economy. While acknowledging the persistence of challenges, she highlighted the surprising resilience demonstrated by the global economy amidst ongoing uncertainties. However, Georgieva warned of the potential broader impact on regional economies, urging concerted efforts to mitigate the consequences of continued conflicts such as the situation in Gaza.

