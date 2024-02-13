Global Oryzenin Market Size To Worth USD 634.7 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 12.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Oryzenin Market Size was Valued at USD 193.4 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Oryzenin Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 634.7 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., AIDP, Inc., Greenway Organics, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Taiyo International, WFM Brown, LLC, Golden Grain Group Limited, Nutra Food Ingredients, The Green Labs LLC, RiceBran Technologies, Kerry Group plc, BENEO GmbH, Ribus, Inc., Rice Protein Corporation and Other Key Vendors.

Rice glutelin is another name for oryzenin, which is found in rice seeds. Oryzenin is rich in essential amino acids and, most significantly, doesn't cause any negative side effects, not even celiac disease. For consumer who are looking for non-allergen options and are intolerant to gluten or lactose, oryzenin is a superior replacement. The next protein is well-known around the world for its several health advantages, which include the capacity to boost immunity, build muscle, reduce inflammatory reactions in the body, and preserve human digestive health. Oryzenin is beneficial in a number of food and beverage industries due to its high protein content. These properties enable it to be consumed in both liquid and dry form and to be employed as a texturizing or emulsifying agent. The primary factor driving the expansion of the worldwide oryzenin market is the rising demand for rice protein due to its useful properties. The expanding use of rice protein and product label regulations have led to an increase in manufacturers' demand for organic rice protein, which is driving the growth of the oryzenin industry. The expanding number of vegans, the affordability of generating plant-based proteins, the growth of the health and fitness industry, the shift in consumer demand for meat alternatives, and the increasing understanding of the benefits of a high-protein diet all have a beneficial effect on the oryzenin market. However, the worldwide oryzenin market is being hindered by the early stages of rice protein growth and a lack of knowledge about rice protein. The global oryzenin market may suffer if oryzenin is more costly to produce than other conventional protein sources.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts From the Report on the " Global Oryzenin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, and Other), By Form (Dry, and Liquid), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, Sports & Energy Nutrition, Dairy Alternatives, and Beverages), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The concentrates segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global oryzenin market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global oryzenin market is divided into isolates, concentrates, and others. Among these, the concentrates segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global oryzenin market during the projected timeframe. This is because oryzenin concentrates, which have a higher protein content, can be utilized in items like sports nutrition and protein supplements, where a greater protein concentration is required.

The dry segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global oryzenin market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global oryzenin market is divided into dry, and liquid. Among these, the dry segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global oryzenin market during the projected timeframe. This is due to how easily it can be applied in a range of contexts, particularly in the sports and nutrition sectors. Additionally, there are less transportation barriers than there are with liquid form, which reduces the overall burden on raw material suppliers.

The sports & energy nutrition segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the oryzenin market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global oryzenin market is divided into bakery & confectionery, meat analogs & extenders, sports & energy nutrition, dairy alternatives, and beverages. Among these, the sports & energy nutrition segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the oryzenin market during the estimated period. This is a result of consumers' desire for healthier lives driving an increase in the consumption of sports and energy drinks. Furthermore, because of its high protein content and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are crucial for muscle regeneration in bodybuilders and athletes, oryzenin is used in sports and energy nutrition.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global oryzenin market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global oryzenin market over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that oryzenin contains all of the essential amino acids. Additionally, the market is being driven by the rising demand in the North American region for various nutraceutical products as well as processed food and beverage items. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the growing use of plant-based proteins in nutraceuticals, food and drink products, and health supplements in the North American region will boost the market for oryzenin during the course of the research period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global oryzenin market during the projected timeframe. This is because consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are becoming more knowledgeable about plant-based products, particularly plant-based milk. Moreover, a significant proportion of Indian clients were aware of and had experienced plant-based milk, tofu, and vegan cheese. The food and beverage sector in Asia-Pacific is growing quickly, especially in the developing countries. This has made it possible to add oryzenins to a variety of products, such as meat alternatives, dairy substitutes, and sports nutrition.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Oryzenin Market include Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., AIDP, Inc., Greenway Organics, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Taiyo International, WFM Brown, LLC, Golden Grain Group Limited, Nutra Food Ingredients, The Green Labs LLC, RiceBran Technologies, Kerry Group plc, BENEO GmbH, Ribus, Inc., Rice Protein Corporation and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, BENEO debuted their most recent collection of superior, non-GMO vegetable proteins. Rice protein, essential wheat gluten, and faba bean protein concentrate are available in the BENEO line of plant-based proteins, and each has special nutritional and functional advantages. Producers now have all the tools necessary to profit from this trend.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Oryzenin Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Oryzenin Market, By Type



Isolates

Concentrates Other

Global Oryzenin Market, By Form



Dry Liquid

Global Oryzenin Market, By Application



Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Dairy Alternatives Beverages

Global Oryzenin Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

