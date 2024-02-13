Global Needle Coke Market To Surpass US$ 6.7 Billion By 2031, Flourishing At A CAGR Of 7.07% | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robust Growth Fueled by Expanding Production Capacities and Dominant Contributions from China

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global needle coke market , an essential component in the manufacture of graphite electrodes and other high-value carbon products, has been on a significant upward trajectory. Valued at US$ 3,636.4 million in 2022, the market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 6,721.1 million by 2031, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during the period from 2023 to 2031.The industry's expansion is highlighted by its massive production capacity, which stood at approximately 3,250 kilotons per annum (kt/a) as of 2021. This scale underscores the critical importance and pervasive impact of needle coke across various high-tech and industrial sectors.A Request of this Sample PDF File@-Global Market AnalysisChina's role as the preeminent producer of needle coke is unmistakable. With a production capacity of around 2,240kt/a, China accounts for an overwhelming 68.9% of the global output, reinforcing its pivotal position in the international supply chain. This dominance is supported by advanced manufacturing techniques and substantial investments in research and development, ensuring high-quality production that meets the growing demand worldwide.The report emphasizes the market size, segment size, competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends in the needle coke market. Additionally, it provides a detailed cost analysis and supply chain information.Market SegmentationThe global needle coke market is expected to witness substantial growth between 2023 and 2031, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. Key players in the industry are adopting effective strategies, which are anticipated to further expand the market and create numerous opportunities for advancement.By Product TypeNeedle CokeCoal basedPetroleum basedShaft CalcinerRotary kilnCarbon MaterialsGrapheneFullereneOthers (Graphite, Carbon Fibre, Carbon Nanotube, Carbon Black, Activated Carbon and Diamond)By GradeIntermediatePremiumSuper PremiumBy ApplicationGraphite ElectrodesSilicon Metal & FerroalloysLithium-Ion AnodeCarbon BlackRubber compoundsOthersBy End UserAutomotiveAluminum & SteelSemiconductorOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustralia & New ZealandRest of APACMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilBoliviaParaguayRest of South AmericaReasons to Invest in this Report-Market Key PlayersThe report highlights the key players in the needle coke market, offering valuable insights through detailed company profiles. These profiles encompass descriptions, business overviews, revenue insights, gross margins, product offerings, recent developments, historical data, and more.NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings CorporationSumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.Asahi Kasei CorporationSojitz JECT CorporationTokai Carbon Co., Ltd.Mitsui Chemicals Inc.Other Prominent PlayersThe report provides several reasons to invest in it, including:Leveraging Data to Inform Business Choices and Highlight Opportunities:The report offers valuable insights into industry trends, consumer behavior, and competitor analysis, enabling companies to make informed decisions about product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.Formulating Growth Strategies for Multiple Markets: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, the report helps companies differentiate themselves from competitors and gain a competitive advantage.Conducting Comprehensive Market Analysis of Competitors: The report provides a thorough understanding of the market and its dynamics, allowing companies to compare and benchmark their performance against key competitors.Gaining Deeper Insights into Competitors' Financial Performance: The report offers insights into competitors' financial performance, enabling companies to make informed decisions and minimize risk.Developing Regional and Country-Specific Strategies for Business Development: The report provides insights into regional and country-specific strategies for business development, helping companies tailor their approaches to specific markets.In summary, the Global needle coke market Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of the needle coke market, including market size, segmentation, key players, and growth strategies. 