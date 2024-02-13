Global Needle Coke Market To Surpass US$ 6.7 Billion By 2031, Flourishing At A CAGR Of 7.07% | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Robust Growth Fueled by Expanding Production Capacities and Dominant Contributions from China
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global needle coke market , an essential component in the manufacture of graphite electrodes and other high-value carbon products, has been on a significant upward trajectory. Valued at US$ 3,636.4 million in 2022, the market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 6,721.1 million by 2031, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during the period from 2023 to 2031.
The industry's expansion is highlighted by its massive production capacity, which stood at approximately 3,250 kilotons per annum (kt/a) as of 2021. This scale underscores the critical importance and pervasive impact of needle coke across various high-tech and industrial sectors.
Global Market Analysis
China's role as the preeminent producer of needle coke is unmistakable. With a production capacity of around 2,240kt/a, China accounts for an overwhelming 68.9% of the global output, reinforcing its pivotal position in the international supply chain. This dominance is supported by advanced manufacturing techniques and substantial investments in research and development, ensuring high-quality production that meets the growing demand worldwide.
The report emphasizes the market size, segment size, competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends in the needle coke market. Additionally, it provides a detailed cost analysis and supply chain information.
Market Segmentation
The global needle coke market is expected to witness substantial growth between 2023 and 2031, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. Key players in the industry are adopting effective strategies, which are anticipated to further expand the market and create numerous opportunities for advancement.
By Product Type
Needle Coke
Coal based
Petroleum based
Shaft Calciner
Rotary kiln
Carbon Materials
Graphene
Fullerene
Others (Graphite, Carbon Fibre, Carbon Nanotube, Carbon Black, Activated Carbon and Diamond)
By Grade
Intermediate
Premium
Super Premium
By Application
Graphite Electrodes
Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys
Lithium-Ion Anode
Carbon Black
Rubber compounds
Others
By End User
Automotive
Aluminum & Steel
Semiconductor
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Bolivia
Paraguay
Rest of South America
Market Key Players
The report highlights the key players in the needle coke market, offering valuable insights through detailed company profiles. These profiles encompass descriptions, business overviews, revenue insights, gross margins, product offerings, recent developments, historical data, and more.
NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Sojitz JECT Corporation
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Other Prominent Players
