NJ Top Docs Approved Board-Certified PRISM Vision Group Affiliated Ophthalmologists For 2024

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 63 Board-Certified Ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 63 board-certified ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group for 2024. With offices spread across New Jersey, you will find a PRISM affiliated reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union County.PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization that aligns with high-quality providers who share the common goal to provide patients with world class, comprehensive eye care.The following PRISM Vision Group affiliated providers have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs:Dr. Stephen H. UretskyDr. Paul LivaDr. William H. ConstadDr. Rudolph WagnerDr. David HarrisDr. Scott M. WalsmanDr. Palak MajmudarDr. Priya DesaiDr. Sebastian LesniakDr. Ilya RozenbaumDr. Elizabeth TeginsDr. Joseph ShovlinDr. David K. LeeDr. Elliot S. GrandDr. Jeffrey S. BrottmanDr. Steven K. MishkinDr. Martin S. SchneiderDr. Elena NgDr. Nicholas D. ChinskeyDr. Howard F. FineDr. Alexander D. PortDr. Paul HahnDr. Akosua NtiDr. Harris C. SultanDr. Luis A. GonzalezDr. Leonard FeinerDr. David Y. KimDr. Eric S. FriedmanDr. Jennifer M. KrawitzDr. Jonathan L. PrennerDr. Sumit P. ShahDr. Steven A. MadreperlaDr. Marisa LauDr. Nneka Offor BrooksDr. Vincent Y. HoDr. H. Matthew WheatleyDr. Bruce J. KeyserDr. Daniel B. RothDr. Anton M. KolomeyerDr. Vinod B. VoletiDr. Noah SaipeDr. Colleen ColemanDr. Patricia BurkeDr. Gari CarabinDr. Amy WexlerDr. James G. NachbarDr. Michael ColuccielloDr. Miriam R. BrownDr. Sander M. CohenDr. Daniel P. PutnamDr. Trong D. TranDr. Jacob H. ChungDr. Barnard KaplanDr. Sydney L. TysonDr. Nirupa CuttlerDr. Robert PenneDr. Joel ConfinoDr. Ivan JacobsDr. Dipal ShahDr. Juliana LeapmanDr. Rishabh C. DateDr. Jonathan P. GreenbergDr. Lekha K. DesaiTo learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit:----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

