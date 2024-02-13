NJ Top Docs Approved Board-Certified PRISM Vision Group Affiliated Ophthalmologists For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 63 Board-Certified Ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 63 board-certified ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group for 2024. With offices spread across New Jersey, you will find a PRISM affiliated reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union County.
PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization that aligns with high-quality providers who share the common goal to provide patients with world class, comprehensive eye care.
The following PRISM Vision Group affiliated providers have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs:
Dr. Stephen H. Uretsky
Dr. Paul Liva
Dr. William H. Constad
Dr. Rudolph Wagner
Dr. David Harris
Dr. Scott M. Walsman
Dr. Palak Majmudar
Dr. Priya Desai
Dr. Sebastian Lesniak
Dr. Ilya Rozenbaum
Dr. Elizabeth Tegins
Dr. Joseph Shovlin
Dr. David K. Lee
Dr. Elliot S. Grand
Dr. Jeffrey S. Brottman
Dr. Steven K. Mishkin
Dr. Martin S. Schneider
Dr. Elena Ng
Dr. Nicholas D. Chinskey
Dr. Howard F. Fine
Dr. Alexander D. Port
Dr. Paul Hahn
Dr. Akosua Nti
Dr. Harris C. Sultan
Dr. Luis A. Gonzalez
Dr. Leonard Feiner
Dr. David Y. Kim
Dr. Eric S. Friedman
Dr. Jennifer M. Krawitz
Dr. Jonathan L. Prenner
Dr. Sumit P. Shah
Dr. Steven A. Madreperla
Dr. Marisa Lau
Dr. Nneka Offor Brooks
Dr. Vincent Y. Ho
Dr. H. Matthew Wheatley
Dr. Bruce J. Keyser
Dr. Daniel B. Roth
Dr. Anton M. Kolomeyer
Dr. Vinod B. Voleti
Dr. Noah Saipe
Dr. Colleen Coleman
Dr. Patricia Burke
Dr. Gari Carabin
Dr. Amy Wexler
Dr. James G. Nachbar
Dr. Michael Colucciello
Dr. Miriam R. Brown
Dr. Sander M. Cohen
Dr. Daniel P. Putnam
Dr. Trong D. Tran
Dr. Jacob H. Chung
Dr. Barnard Kaplan
Dr. Sydney L. Tyson
Dr. Nirupa Cuttler
Dr. Robert Penne
Dr. Joel Confino
Dr. Ivan Jacobs
Dr. Dipal Shah
Dr. Juliana Leapman
Dr. Rishabh C. Date
Dr. Jonathan P. Greenberg
Dr. Lekha K. Desai
To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit:
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
